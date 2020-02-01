Face masks being worn in London's Chinatown as coronavirus fears rise

Face masks were being worn in London's Chinatown as fears about the new coronavirus continued to rise.

This footage was taken on Tuesday (February 4), the same day the Foreign Office advised British citizens to leave China if they can.

There have been 2 confirmed cases in the UK.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the new coronavirus "will be with us for at least some months to come".

There have been more than 17,000 confirmed cases of the virus in China and around 361 people have died.

Outside of China, there have been over 150 confirmed cases.