Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County to select 'Youth of the Year'

Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County to select 'Youth of the Year'

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County to select 'Youth of the Year'

Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County to select 'Youth of the Year'

The St.

Lucie County Boys and Girls Club will be announcing its ‘Youth of the Year’ winner Wednesday evening.

Tuesday, five teen candidates were interviewed by a panel of judges which selects the teenager they feel will best represent the county.

The winner will progress to the state competition, which goes on to a regional and national competition.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia, Cox unveils new innovation center [Video]Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia, Cox unveils new innovation center

A national organization that provides after-school programs is unveiling its new local innovation center.

Credit: WMGTPublished

Lana Condor Talks 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' [Video]Lana Condor Talks "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You"

Lana Condor talks about what's new for Lara Jean in "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You."

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.