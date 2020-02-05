'I will vote to acquit' -Sen. Susan Collins 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:43s - Published 'I will vote to acquit' -Sen. Susan Collins Senator Susan Collins, one of a handful of moderate Republicans, said she would vote for President Donald Trump's acquittal in his impeachment trial. 0

