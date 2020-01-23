Global  

Porsche Taycan Turbo in Gentian Blue Driving in Norway

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:28s
Porsche presented its first fully-electric sports car to the public with a spectacular world premiere held simultaneously on three continents.

"The Taycan links our heritage to the future.

It carries forward the success story of our brand - a brand that has fascinated and thrilled people the world over for more than 70 years," said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, who opened the world premiere in Berlin: "This day marks the start of a new era." The four-door sports saloon is a unique package, offering typical Porsche performance and connectivity with everyday usability.

At the same time, highly advanced production methods and the features of the Porsche Taycan are setting new standards in the fields of sustainability and digitalisation.

"We promised a true Porsche for the age of electromobility - a fascinating sports car that not only excites in terms of its technology and driving dynamics, but also sparks a passion in people all over the world, just like its legendary predecessors have done.

Now we are delivering on this promise," emphasises Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board of Porsche AG - Research and Development.

The first models in the new series are the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo.

They are at the cutting edge of Porsche E-Performance and are among the most powerful production models that the sports car manufacturer currently has in its product range.

Less powerful variants of these all-wheel drive vehicles will follow this year.

The first derivative to be added will be the Taycan Cross Turismo at the end of next year.

By 2022, Porsche will have invested more than six billion euros in electromobility.
