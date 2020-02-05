Global  

Coronavirus epidemic: Mainland China to Hong Kong travelers to face quarantine

Hong Kong to quarantine people from mainland China amid coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong's leader says all people entering from the mainland, including Hong Kong residents, will be...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Coronavirus | Compulsory quarantine for 14 days for all arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China

Leader Carrie Lam said the measures were aimed at curbing the cross-border flow of people to prevent...
Hindu - Published


NobleWayofMind

得生 RT @caixin: China’s worsening coronavirus epidemic helped send mainland stocks down by nearly 8% on Monday. On Tuesday, companies began ann… 5 minutes ago

caixin

Caixin Global China’s worsening coronavirus epidemic helped send mainland stocks down by nearly 8% on Monday. On Tuesday, compani… https://t.co/856vGrT4Kx 24 minutes ago

peachybrets

A Balancing Bipolar An essay on the #coronavirus epidemic by a prof in Mainland China. #WuhanCoronavirusOutbreak #nCoV2019… https://t.co/LaWMD4ut6G 54 minutes ago

BCquakehelp

BC Quake🌎Help +CV🦠 RT @CanadaTruth1867: @PattyHajdu @adriandix How does this risk to Canadians remain low when you have no advanced screening or bans from hig… 2 hours ago

LiaquatJunaid

Junaid Ali LIAQUAT #BREAKING All visitors entering #HongKong from mainland #China will be placed from Saturday to a mandatory two-wee… https://t.co/xeC1t9zRFc 2 hours ago

suritalreja

Suraj Kumar Talreja RT @VizPilgrim: The number of #coronavirus deaths in mainland #ChinaWuHan has overtaken the 2003 SARS epidemic in the country. 427 people… 3 hours ago

VizPilgrim

Dilyana Bossenz The number of #coronavirus deaths in mainland #ChinaWuHan has overtaken the 2003 SARS epidemic in the country. 427… https://t.co/9SStqN5DVv 3 hours ago

PM_Thornton

Patricia M Thornton Reuters: #Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre suspends entry for citizens of mainland #China to control… https://t.co/5jePm8xUYU 4 hours ago


'10,000 Hong Kongers' queue to purchase face masks after waiting all night [Video]'10,000 Hong Kongers' queue to purchase face masks after waiting all night

Around 10,000 Hong Kongers waited to purchase face masks in Kowloon amid the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday (February 5), according to a local journalist. The announcement by a company that it..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:42Published

Health workers protest outside government offices in Hong Kong over deadly coronavirus [Video]Health workers protest outside government offices in Hong Kong over deadly coronavirus

Health workers gathered outside the Central Government Offices in Admiralty on Wednesday (February 5) to demand dialogue with Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, Carrie Lam. Thousands of public sector..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published

