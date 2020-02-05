Global  

Katy Perry Named Ambassador To Prince Charles' Charitable Organization

Katy Perry Named Ambassador To Prince Charles' Charitable Organization

Katy Perry Named Ambassador To Prince Charles' Charitable Organization

While speaking at a reception in London, Prince Charles announced that singer-songwriter Katy Perry will be an ambassador for the British Asian Trust.

She will promote one of the organization's key projects: the Children's Protection Fund for India.
Katy Perry: I'll sing to Prince Charles' plants

As Prince Charles announces Katy Perry as an ambassador of the British Asian Trust, the singer...
USATODAY.com - Published


Katy Perry to Raise Child-Trafficking Awareness as British Asian Trust Ambassador

Prince Charles announces the appointment of the 'Rise' singer as an ambassador for the British Asian...
AceShowbiz - Published


