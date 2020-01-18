Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe

Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:38s - Published < > Embed
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe

Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at Rahul Gandhi’s remark saying that youth of the nation will beat the Prime Minister with sticks if he fails to solve the unemployment crisis.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Will do more surya namaskar': PM Narendra Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' remark

PM Narendra Modi took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's "danda" remark, saying that ever since the Congress...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Ramachandra Guha's 'fifth generation dynast' jibe at Rahul Gandhi [Video]Watch: Ramachandra Guha's 'fifth generation dynast' jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Kerala did a disastrous thing by electing a 'fifth-generation dynast' Rahul Gandhi to Parliament, historian Ramachandra Guha has said.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.