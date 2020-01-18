Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe 24 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:38s - Published Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at Rahul Gandhi’s remark saying that youth of the nation will beat the Prime Minister with sticks if he fails to solve the unemployment crisis.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources 'Will do more surya namaskar': PM Narendra Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' remark PM Narendra Modi took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's "danda" remark, saying that ever since the Congress...

IndiaTimes - Published 2 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this