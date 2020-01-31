Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chinese bride has visa cancelled days after India wedding due to coronavirus fears

Chinese bride has visa cancelled days after India wedding due to coronavirus fears

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:19s - Published < > Embed
Chinese bride has visa cancelled days after India wedding due to coronavirus fears

Chinese bride has visa cancelled days after India wedding due to coronavirus fears

A Chinese woman who came to India to get married was forced to leave just two days later as authorities cancelled her visa due to her nationality and fears from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Zhihao Wang married Saytarh Mishra in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh on February 2, with the bride's family including her parents travelling from China to attend.

The couple met at Sheridon Univeristy in Toronto, Canada while studying abroad together five years ago and returned to India to get married.

All of the bride's family went through a thermal mapping check at Delhi airport on arrival, after it was found there was no symptoms of coronavirus they were allowed to proceed.

Further examinations were made by medical officials daily as precautionary measures, but no symptoms were discovered from any of them.

However just two days after the wedding, on February 4, Wang and her family had their visas cancelled as part of a government ruling to cancel all visas from individuals who had been in mainland China in the last two weeks.

Both Mishra and Wang immediately were forced to return to Toronto the same day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amid coronavirus threat, Chinese woman’s family misses her Indian wedding [Video]Amid coronavirus threat, Chinese woman’s family misses her Indian wedding

A Chinese family missed their daughter’s wedding in India due to coronavirus travel ban. China’s B Jiaqi got married to WB’s Pintu at his residence on Feb 06. The marriage ceremony was conducted..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published

Virus fears, weak data spark 600-pt Dow plunge [Video]Virus fears, weak data spark 600-pt Dow plunge

Wall Street had its biggest one-day drop since October, capping off the worst January in four years as coronavirus fears, economic jitters and disappointing earnings fueled investor anxiety. Conway G...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.