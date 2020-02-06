Senate report criticizes Obama admin handling of Russia election meddling 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:26s - Published Senate report criticizes Obama admin handling of Russia election meddling The Obama administration “was not well postured” to combat Russian election meddling and was constrained in responding by a heavily politicized environment in a volatile election year and other factors that inadvertently aided Moscow, according to the Senate Intelligence Committee’s report. Jillian Kitchener has more.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Senate: Obama Admin. wasn't prepared to handle Russian interference Today, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released a report (PDF) detailing the Obama...

engadget - Published 7 hours ago







You Might Like