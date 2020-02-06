Global  

Senate report criticizes Obama admin handling of Russia election meddling

The Obama administration “was not well postured” to combat Russian election meddling and was constrained in responding by a heavily politicized environment in a volatile election year and other factors that inadvertently aided Moscow, according to the Senate Intelligence Committee’s report.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
