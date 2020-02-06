Perez Discusses Iowa Recanvass

On Friday, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez discussed the Iowa caucus.

The caucus has been a disaster, with no clear winner declared and major reporting errors throughout.

Both Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg have declared victory.

Buttigieg has the delegates.

Sanders has the popular vote.

Perez is pushing for a recanvass.

However, many Sanders supporters think the motivations behind a recanvass a just to take Iowa away from Sanders.