January Job Report Reveals Stronger-Than- Expected Additions The U.S. economy added 225,000 non-farm payroll jobs in January.

The number greatly exceeded Wall Street projections of 158,000 added jobs.

The significant additions are due in part to an unusually warm January, allowing for 44,000 construction jobs.

The 2019 average of monthly construction job additions was 12,000.

While the unemployment rate raised to 3.6 percent, labor force participation also ticked higher by 0.2 percent.

Labor Force participation reached 63.4 percent in January.

The labor market indicator, including discouraged workers and those who take a part-time job to make ends meet, also increased by 0.2 percent.