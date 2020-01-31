Global  

Birthday boy Ashton Kutcher's best celebrity pranks

Ashton Kutcher is celebrating his 41st Birthday We want to look back at some of his best pranks on Punk’d!

Who could forget when he 'Punk'd' Usher... when he was called into a clothes store in Los Angeles only to be told that his brother was guilty of shop-lifting.

His first punk was on Justin Timberlake, he set Justin up to believe that he somehow owed over $900,000 in back taxes!

Beyonce almost ruined Christmas when she was 'Punk'd' on the show too!

Wherever Ashton is, we hope he has a fun birthday!
