Joe Biden Launches Ad Campaign Against Pete Buttigieg

Joe Biden’s campaign released an attack ad about Pete Buttigieg’s accomplishments as a small town mayor.

The ad compared Biden’s negotiations with Iran to Buttigieg’s negotiations with pet chip scanners.

Biden’s digital director captioned the ad:&quot;This video now has more views than the population of South Bend.&quot; According to Business Insider, the ads also targeted Buttigieg’s record on race in South Bend, Ind.
