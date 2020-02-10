Mindy Kaling was 'thrown off by Brad Pitt's good looking-ness' at the Oscars 23 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:01s - Published Mindy Kaling was 'thrown off by Brad Pitt's good looking-ness' at the Oscars Mindy Kaling has admitted that she was "thrown off by Brad Pitt's good looking-ness" at the Oscars.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Mindy Kaling was “thrown off by Brad Pitt’s good looking-ness” at the Oscars #MindyKaling #BradPitt #Oscars… https://t.co/gMVwDfZYwD 56 minutes ago