Coronavirus isolation precautions taken at college dorm

As the coronavirus death toll nears 1,000, a college in Wuhan, China, has been turned into an isolation ward — with no warning to the students who live there.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese college apologises for disregarding students' belongings after turning dorms into coronavirus isolation wards [Video]Chinese college apologises for disregarding students' belongings after turning dorms into coronavirus isolation wards

A college in central China apologised after disregarding students' belongings when turning their dormitories into coronavirus isolation wards. The video, filmed by a student staying at school during..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published

