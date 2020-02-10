Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:54s - Published

Margot Robbie rocked a bold red lipstick from Macy’s at The Oscars

Celebrity makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, revealed the product she used on the Best Supporting Actress nominee and it’s definitely worth considering.

Made by Chanel, the Rogue Allure Velvet in 112 Idéal costs $38 and is created with matcha green tea butter extract.

Dubroff posted several shades and ultimately used the bright red option that matched Margot’s complete look.

Not only is this lipstick celebrity-worthy, but it even has a five-star rating on Macy’s website and some shoppers can’t seem to get enough of it