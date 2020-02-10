Hottest Couples At The 2020 Oscars 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:23s - Published Hottest Couples At The 2020 Oscars For many nominees, Oscar night was also date night. From Leonardo DiCaprio and Camilla Morrone to Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, we’re highlighting some of the couples that were spotted on and off the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards.