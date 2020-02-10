Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty To Setting Fires At Black Churches

Global  

Holden Matthews pleaded guilty to three counts of intentional damage to religious property and one count of using fire to commit a federal felony
A Louisiana man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to intentionally setting three historical...
Holden Matthews, 22, said he set fire to the churches last year in an attempt to raise his profile as...
