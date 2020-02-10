Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty To Setting Fires At Black Churches 28 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:49s - Published Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty To Setting Fires At Black Churches Holden Matthews pleaded guilty to three counts of intentional damage to religious property and one count of using fire to commit a federal felony

Recent related news from verified sources Louisiana man pleads guilty to burning 3 historically black churches A Louisiana man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to intentionally setting three historical...

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Down Three Black Churches Holden Matthews, 22, said he set fire to the churches last year in an attempt to raise his profile as...

