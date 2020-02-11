Tense footage documents insane strength of Storm Ciara 47 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:17s - Published Tense footage documents insane strength of Storm Ciara This video is taken in Wijk aan Zee in The Netherlands. Insane! Credit: Aart van Eldik (Twitter) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this