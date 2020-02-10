Storm Ciara: Wisbech stand collapses

Brett Whaley RT @spennylarham: My football club @wisbechtownfc have been dealt a 'blow' by #StormCiaraUk. Please RT/Share this @GoFundMeUK page as we tr… 47 minutes ago

Spenny Larham My football club @wisbechtownfc have been dealt a 'blow' by #StormCiaraUk. Please RT/Share this @GoFundMeUK page as… https://t.co/CbzD3gQqH0 1 hour ago

Rob Allison RT @BBCSport: Non-league football club Wisbech Town are in a tough situation. Storm Ciara destroyed their stand and the club does not hav… 3 hours ago

Philip Andre RT @wisbechtownfc: There’s now a #GoFundMe page for anybody who who like to make a donation towards a replacement stand following the damag… 4 hours ago

Hip Hopping Yorkshire RT @wisbechtownfc: Here's the link to the #GoFundMe page set up to help with costs. https://t.co/eKTCOkijBd 6 hours ago