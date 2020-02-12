Global  

In New Hampshire, Bennet Ends 2020 Presidential Bid

In New Hampshire, Bennet Ends 2020 Presidential BidColorado Sen. Michael Bennet ended his long-shot presidential bid Tuesday.
Michael Bennet ends presidential bid

Though he ended his bid, the senator from Colorado urged his supporters to be optimistic.
Bennet ends 2020 bid after poor showing in New Hampshire

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet ended his long-shot presidential bid Tuesday, failing to break out of a...
Andrew Yang Ends His 2020 Presidential Campaign [Video]Andrew Yang Ends His 2020 Presidential Campaign

Andrew Yang suspended his White House bid shortly after the polls closed in the New Hampshire primary.

