Dow Movers: MSFT, UNH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%.

Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 1.9% gain.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%.

Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 1.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.0%.

Microsoft is showing a gain of 15.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Technologies, trading down 0.8%, and Dow, trading up 2.4% on the day.




