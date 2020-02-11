Global  

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A ninth person in the UK has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Here is a look at the total confirmed cases across the world.
Coronavirus death toll in China crosses 1,000; cases of infection soars to 42,638

*Beijing:* The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has gone up to 1,016 with 108 new...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Indian national infected with coronavirus in UAE

Dubai: An Indian national has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the UAE, bringing the...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •The Verge



