I was a target of revenge porn. Here's how I fought back | Noelle Martin

A casual reverse-image search unleashed a nightmarish reality on Noelle Martin when she discovered her face edited into pornographic materials across the internet.

Join Martin as she recounts years battling shadowy online figures to reclaim her identity, narrative and peace of mind -- and learn how she helped change Australian law.

(This talk contains mature content.)
