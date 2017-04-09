Global  

Sports Sunday April 9th, 2017

Video Credit: KGET NBC 17 Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
Sports Sunday April 9th, 2017

Sports Sunday April 9th, 2017

Condors Win, Sergio Garcia Wins 2017 Masters, Russell Westbrook Breaks Single Season Triple Double Record, Nascar Jimmie Johnson Wins, Kevin Harvick Comes in 4th.
Sports Sunday April 9th, 2017

The masters tournament had everything the past four days you could imagine... ups and downs with some bad weather.... dustin johnson had to withdraw after slipping and falling in his rental house in augusta before the tourney even started... then you had what transpired today.... the groundskeepe rs delayed play while they made repairs to the 5th hole.... fast forward to the 18th... justin rose hits it flush but it he's anticipating a break it doesn't... it stays high of the hole... so its a par.... sergio garcia for the win on 18... his putt is high doesn't drop....so we are tied up... bonus golf... 1st playoff hole... garcia good shot... he's admiring it... he's on the green and in good shape... and then he lines it up and its smooth as satin sheets rolls it home.... your 2017 masters champion.... sergio garcia.... "major or no major i said it many, many times i have an amazing life so many people that love me and care for me and support me."

"sergio is obviously to not have won a major no longer anytime one of those types of players there's a handful of them anytime any of those guys gets that huge monkey of their back i think it makes it a major poignant major championship."

Garcia wins his first major of his career... he's 37 years old.... the roadrunners pounded out 13 hits pushing across 12 runs... won 12-1....max carter went 2 for 4... ryan groat-john went 4 for 5 with two rbi's.... they take two of three from chicago state to win their first wac series of the season now 3-6 in conference.... runners will host cal state northridge on tuesday at 6pm... then back into conference thursday- saturday against utah valley.... nick : to the association.... when kevin durant left okc last summer to join the golden state warriors russell westbrook was heated... so he came out this season on a mission... he has already averaged a triple double for the season on friday night averaging 31 points... 10 boards... and 10 assists a game.... but he needed one more triple double for the season to pass oscar robertson for the most in nba history in one season.... 41 triple doubles tied with the big "o"..... at denver... here he goes for the trey bien... that's knockdown.... so he's scoring like crazy.... then on the break... here comes the dime to kyly singler with the sweet reverse.... westbrook had 10 dimes on the day.... now can he get the "w"... off the inbound down two...steven adams gets him the rock and its time to jump and down at the pepsi center.... that's wet....he finished with 50 points.... 16 boards and 10 dimes for his record setting 42nd nba triple double of the year nick: nascar at texas motor speedway this afternoon was a fantastic finish... north hs grad kevin harvick had the poll position for the race.... his 2nd of the season... he also had it in atlanta on march 5th... but today was another tough day at the office and he came in 4th place....




