Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bill Barr’s BS Trump Rebuke

Bill Barr’s BS Trump Rebuke

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Bill Barr’s BS Trump Rebuke

Bill Barr’s BS Trump Rebuke

In an ABC interview, Attorney General Bill Barr claimed he was being “undercut” by President Donald Trump’s tweets.

But many are questioning his real motives.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Almost No One Is Buying Bill Barr’s Complaint About Trump’s Tweets: ‘Absolutely Nonsense Theatrics’

Almost No One Is Buying Bill Barr’s Complaint About Trump’s Tweets: ‘Absolutely Nonsense Theatrics’Attorney General Bill Barr appeared to directly rebuke President Donald Trump on Thursday over the...
Mediaite - Published

US Attorney General laments his job is 'impossible' due to incessant Trump tweets

US Attorney General Bill Barr on Thursday delivered a highly unusual public rebuke of Donald Trump,...
France 24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tim Fitton criticizes Bill Barr for criticizing Trump [Video]Tim Fitton criticizes Bill Barr for criticizing Trump

His focus ought to be elsewhere, Fitton maintained.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:22Published

Pelosi: Trump comments on Stone are 'abuse of power' [Video]Pelosi: Trump comments on Stone are 'abuse of power'

U.S. President Donald Trump's comments this week weighing in on the trial of his longtime associate Roger Stone amount to political interference in the judiciary and are "an abuse of power," House..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.