Did Sexism Kill 'Birds Of Prey?'

'Birds of Prey' is the biggest box office bomb of the year.

The movie is an all-female comic book actioner where the 'kick-ass' women beat up evil men.

Its defenders say that internet trolls and sexism destroyed the film at the box office.

However, according to the Federalist, that argument holds no water.

Men did in fact turn out to see the film.

Audience measurements showed that more than half of the film’s attendees were males, at 54 percent.
TheSilverJiggy

SilverJiggy Suicide Squad is one of the worst films I’ve seen, so I’m not surprised Birds of Prey is doing bad. Nobody asked fo… https://t.co/xaRit1i4ae 1 week ago

PresidentKiwi_

KiwiPrez 💛💜 Sexism alone can't kill a movie. There are millions upon millions of women who had no interest in watching Birds of… https://t.co/PgdBQXNsYF 1 week ago


