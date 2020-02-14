Did Sexism Kill 'Birds Of Prey?'

'Birds of Prey' is the biggest box office bomb of the year.

The movie is an all-female comic book actioner where the 'kick-ass' women beat up evil men.

Its defenders say that internet trolls and sexism destroyed the film at the box office.

However, according to the Federalist, that argument holds no water.

Men did in fact turn out to see the film.

Audience measurements showed that more than half of the film’s attendees were males, at 54 percent.