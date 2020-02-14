Philadelphia's City Hall Celebrates Valentine's Day By Marrying 50 Couples In One Hour 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published Philadelphia's City Hall Celebrates Valentine's Day By Marrying 50 Couples In One Hour Of course, you can get married at City Hall any day of the week but for Valentine's Day, city officials decided to celebrate love and speed up the process just a little bit.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Philadelphia's City Hall Celebrates Valentine's Day By Marrying 50 Couples In One Hour IT IS WHAT IT IS.OKAY MR. KOOBIC, THANKSVERY MUCH.ACCREDITS THE STREET INPHILADELPHIA CITY HALL 50COUPLES ARE GETTING MARRIEDOVER NEXT HOUR, HAPPENINGRIGHT NOW, A LIVE LAH FROM"EYEWITNESS NEWS" AT CITYHALL.YOU CAN GET MARRIED AT CITYHALL ANY DAY OF THE WEEK BUTFOR VALENTINES DAY CITYOFFICIALS DECIDED TO CELEBRATELOVE AND SPEED UP THE PROCESSJUST A LITTLE BIT.LOVE THE COUPLES THERE







You Might Like