Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fans Recreate Iconic NBA Dunk Contest Dunks

Fans Recreate Iconic NBA Dunk Contest Dunks

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 02:19s - Published < > Embed
Fans Recreate Iconic NBA Dunk Contest Dunks

Fans Recreate Iconic NBA Dunk Contest Dunks

Bleacher Report went out to Times Square to see if fans could recreate three iconic NBA Dunk Contest dunks.

The catch: they had to dunk on a mini hoop.

Did these fans do Vince Carter, Dwight Howard, and Zach LaVine justice?Watch the video above to find out.Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere.

B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis.

Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place.

Get the app to get the game.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sportnewsbuzz

SportNewsBuzz Fans Recreate Iconic NBA Dunk Contest Dunks https://t.co/3MScUS0dzR 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Who Made The Top Five NBA Dunks Of The Decade? [Video]Who Made The Top Five NBA Dunks Of The Decade?

5. LeBron James flattened Jason Terry in 2013. 4. Blake Griffin dunked over Timofey Mozgov in 2010. 3. Blake Griffin then dunked over Kendrick Perkins in 2012. 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo put Tim Hardaway..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.