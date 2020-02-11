Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > For senior couple, Valentine's Day has special meaning

For senior couple, Valentine's Day has special meaning

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
For senior couple, Valentine's Day has special meaning

For senior couple, Valentine's Day has special meaning

From the grief of losing their spouses to an abundance of pure joy, two senior citizens who weren’t necessarily looking for love say they are now inseparable.

This Valentine’s Day marks a special time for 80-year-old Chuck Sawicki and his partner, Martha Wolf.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

This Valentineâs Day Gift your Loved One Secured Health from Religare Health Insurance

With Valentine Day approaching most people will be eager to make this day special for their loved...
NewsVoir - Published

Planning for Valentine’s Weekend? Check 4 Romantic Getaways Near Delhi

Everything about the month of February is lovely. The weather is pleasant, with an air of magic...
Fab Newz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Natnews11

Natnews RT @WPTV: For senior couple, Valentine's Day has special meaning https://t.co/8tazuVEP3l https://t.co/322t3oCMmr 5 hours ago

WPTV

WPTV For senior couple, Valentine's Day has special meaning https://t.co/8tazuVEP3l https://t.co/322t3oCMmr 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Unity Temple hosts couples wanting to marry, renew their vows [Video]Unity Temple hosts couples wanting to marry, renew their vows

For two decades, Unity Temple on the Plaza has invited couples to marry or renew their vows on Valentine's Day for free. Dozens of couples did that on Friday.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 10:58Published

Delicious Valentine's Day Treats For The Critters At The Shedd Aquarium [Video]Delicious Valentine's Day Treats For The Critters At The Shedd Aquarium

Penguins and otters got a special kind of gift for Valentine's Day. The cute critters feasted on fish, flavorless gelatin served on heart-shaped ice blocks.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.