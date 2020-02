A Chat With: 'CBS This Morning' Anchor Gayle King THEY WERE SO TIGHT, CUT BLOODFLOW.POLICE ONLY HAVE A SUSPECTPICTURE.ANOTHER PONY WAS TARGET ADD FEWMONTHS AGO.CBS THIS MORNING ANCHOR GAILKING ACCEPTED AN APOLOGY FROMENTERTAIN SNOOP DOGG.HE AND MANY OTHERS CRITICIZEDKING OVER HER INTERVIEW WITHFORMER WNCA STAR LISA LESLEY.KING ASKED THE FORMER NBSTAR IFSHE THOUGHT KOBE BRYANT'S LEGACYWAS COMPLICATED.BUT KING EXPLAINS ON SHOULD.ONLY THAT PORTION WAS POSTEDONLINE WITHOUT HER KNOWLEDGE.AND ACCEPTING SNOOP DOGG'S JIMMYKING SAID IT CAN SOMETIMES BECHALLENGING BALANCING HER JOBWITH THE EMOTIONS AND FEELINGSDURING DIFFICULT TIMES.GAIL KING ADDED SHE DOESN'TALWAYS GET IT PERFECT BUTCONSTANTLY TRYING TO DO HER JOBWITH COMPASSION AND INTEGRITY.AND THAT PASSION CAME OUT AS SHEAND I SAT DOWN FOR A CHAT BEFORETHE CONTROVERSY HIT.♪.YOU CAN CALL ME GAIL KING.CO HOST AND EDITOR AT OPRAHMAGAZINE.YOU LOVE YOUR CAREER.I DO, I'M COME TO WORK EVERYSINGLE DAY AND I FEEL SO LUCKYAND PRIVILEGED.WE HAVE A FRONT ROW SEAT TOHISTORY.SO YOU CAN GO TO BED ONE WAY ANDWAKE UP AND THE NEXT DAY, YOUTURN ON THE TV, THE WORLD COULDHAVE TOTALLY CHANGED.AND WE GET TO BE THE ONES TOTELL YOU ABOUT IT.YOU MAKE PEOPLE FEEL ASTHOUGH WE ALL KNOW YOU.YOU'RE INTERVIEWING BILLYIEILISH AND LAYING ON HER BED.WHAT DO YOU THINK IT IS THATCONNECTS YOU.I THINK IT GOES BACK TO THETIME I WAS A KID, I WAS TOLD IWAS VERY NOSEY, I LIKE TO SAYINQUISITIVE.I'M STILL THE KID WANTS TO KNOWSTUFF.WE COVERALL TYPES OF STORIESBUT YOU HAVE SAID IN THE PASTYOU THINK PEOPLE ARE INHERENTLYGOOD.I DO BELIEVE THAT.WE ALL WANT THE SAME THINGS,JESS, TO LOVE AND BE LOVED, TOLIVE YOUR BEST LIFE WHATEVERTHAT IS, AND HAVE A JOB THAT YOULIKE, I DON'T CARE IF YOU'REBLACK, WHITE, DEMOCRATIC,REPUBLICAN, WE ALL WANT THAT.ONE OF THE BEST STORIESYOU'VE EVER COVERED.I LOVE THAT I GROBBLED FORFIVE YEARS TO GET BRUCESPRINGSTEEN AND HE FINALLY SAIDYES.IT'S OK TO BEG, JESS, IT'S OK.AND I LITERALLY BEGGED HIM.TIME 100, WHAT AN HONOR FORYOU.ON THE COVER.THAT WAS A SHOCK ROO, THEYUNVEILED US ON CBS THIS MORNING,WHEN IT CAME OUT.WE WENT, WOW, SHE LOOKS REALLYWHAT WOULD YOU TELL YOURYOUNGER SELF OR A YOUNG WOMANGETTING INTO JOURNALISM NOW.I WOULD SAY DON'T BE AFRAID,WE SOMETIMES TALK OURSELVES OUTOF THINGS BECAUSE WE THINK, OH,WE'RE NOT READY OR I CAN'T DOIT.YOU HOLD YOUR NOSE AND JUMP ANDYOU WILL FIND OUT THAT YOU CANRISE TO THE OCCASION.OR YOU THINK LIKE A FRICKINGSTONE.YOU HAD SOME INCREDIBLEINTERVIEWS, THE ONE EVERYONETALKING ABOUT.R KELLY HE TOOK US TO CRAZYTOWN, I DIDN'T KNOW WE WEREGOING BUT HE TOOK US THERE.YOU WERE SO COMPOSED.I HAD MY NOTES ONMY LAP, I'MLOOKING AT HIM THE CHAIR,LOOKING AT HIM AND THE CHAIR, IJUST WANTED HIM TO SIT BACK INTHE CHAIR SO WE COULD FINISH.HE THANKED ME FOR LETTING PEOPLESEE HIS PASSION AND PAIN.UKEE, WANTED TO KNOW IF YOUREMEMBERED THE FIRST FILM YOUWERE IN.YES, THAT'S WHEN I FIRST METUKULELE THERE.I THOUGHT I WAS THE ONLY ICON.BUT YOU HAD CERTAINLY PAIDYOUR DUES, YOU WERE IN BALTIMOREWHERE YOU MET YOUR BEST FRIENDS,I MET OPRAH IN BALTIMORE, I WASA PRODUCTION ASSISTANT/NEWSWRITER.I NEVER HAD A PLAN.I SORT OF GONE FROM ONE THING TOTHE NEXT.SO IT JUST SHOWS YOU, THATSOMETIMES GOD CAN HAVE A BIGGERDREAM FOR YOU THAN YOU HAVE FORYOURSELF.I LOVED TALKING TO GAIL.SHE ENCOURAGES EVERYONE TO GOBACK AND LOOK AT THAT INTERVIEWAND WATCH THE INTERVIEW IN ITSENTIRETY.IT WAS PHENOMENONAL.AND SNOOP ENDED UP TALKINGWITH HIS MOM AND REALIZED HE HADTO MAKE THE JIMMY.HE DID APOLOGIZE FOR THAT.SHE WAS GETTING SOME PRETTYNASTY THREATS.