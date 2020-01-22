Global  

Coronavirus Raises New Humanitarian Concerns Around North Korea

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Raises New Humanitarian Concerns Around North Korea

Coronavirus Raises New Humanitarian Concerns Around North Korea

Its neighbors are giving daily updates on the coronavirus, but we don't know much about how North Korea is preparing for — or fighting — the outbreak.
