Lewis Capaldi accepts BRIT Award

Lewis Capaldi accepts BRIT Award

Lewis Capaldi accepts BRIT Award

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi was awarded the best new artist and song of the year at the 2020 Brit awards on Wednesday (February 2020).
Lewis Capaldi Is The Front-Runner at BRIT Awards 2020!

Top nominee of the night, Lewis Capaldi, has arrived at the 2020 BRIT Awards! The 23-year-old...
Just Jared

Lewis Capaldi's swigs beer as he picks up Brit award before 'sweary' speech is muted

Lewis Capaldi's swigs beer as he picks up Brit award before 'sweary' speech is mutedThe Scots singer scooped the Best New Artist gong and celebrated by drinking from a bottle of Red...
Daily Record


Stars arrive for the 40th Brit awards [Video]Stars arrive for the 40th Brit awards

Britian's top singers and songwriters hit the red carpet for the 2020 BRIT Awards in London on Tuesday (February 18) along with international nominees including Lizzo and Billie Eilish.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21

BRIT Awards 2020 Red Carpet Roundup [Video]BRIT Awards 2020 Red Carpet Roundup

Lizzo sported a Hershey's gown by Moschino to the BRITs 2020 on Tuesday night (02.18.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:56

