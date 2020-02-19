Global  

Out of jail, Blagojevich says he's a 'Trumpocrat'

Out of jail, Blagojevich says he's a 'Trumpocrat'

Out of jail, Blagojevich says he's a 'Trumpocrat'

Rod Blagojevich, a former Illinois governor forced out of office for trying to peddle Barack Obama&apos;s vacated U.S. Senate seat, thanked President Donald Trump on Wednesday for commuting his prison sentence.

Out of jail, Blagojevich says he's a 'Trumpocrat'

Rod Blagojevich, a former Illinois governor forced out of office for trying to peddle Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat, thanked President Donald Trump on Wednesday for commuting his prison..

