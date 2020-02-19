Out of jail, Blagojevich says he's a 'Trumpocrat' 51 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:25s - Published Out of jail, Blagojevich says he's a 'Trumpocrat' Rod Blagojevich, a former Illinois governor forced out of office for trying to peddle Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat, thanked President Donald Trump on Wednesday for commuting his prison sentence. Produced by Jonah Green.

Recent related news from verified sources Disgraced governor Rod Blagojevich leaves jail after wife's campaign of Trump flattery President praised Patti Blagojevich after campaign to free husband from prison sentence after...

