India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Both the teams eye winning start in Wellington | Oneindia News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:55s - Published India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Both the teams eye winning start in Wellington | Oneindia News Team India under the leadership of Virat Kohli would be looking to leave the disappointment of the ODI whitewash behind and aim to continue their in the Test cricket as they take on New Zealand in the opening game at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Sport24.co.za | NZ, India Test teams under wraps in windy Wellington The notorious Wellington wind and a green wicket delayed team selections as New Zealand and India...

News24 - Published 10 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this CHARLIE Big day for Cricket lovers: - India Women will take on Australia Women in Women’s T20 World Cup match - India w… https://t.co/evHdTCeLpL 2 hours ago Score Kya Hua? (Podcast) The ICC Women's T20 World Cup and New Zealand vs India Test Series starts tomorrow. Listen to the Hindi podcast wh… https://t.co/erNx7P12FA 4 hours ago Online Betting Guides India vs New Zealand 1st Test Head to Head Records; IND Vs NZ Match Stats Winning, Losing, Tied Match History; Wher… https://t.co/2YqnGnFZeN 6 hours ago Akshay Tadvi🇮🇳 @ICC India has played a total of 23 Test matches in New Zealand so far, of which it has won 5 and lost 8, while 10… https://t.co/mZI7ofKzdQ 21 hours ago Ritam Dey (babi) India vs New Zealand: As Virat Kohli's India take on Kane Williamson's New Zealand in a 2-Test series starting Frid… https://t.co/gxZByChGEs 1 day ago prakash verma Bumrah, india's main bowler, virat india's main batsman both are out of form, due to which we were drubbed in odi s… https://t.co/QqkHRrAC87 1 day ago Suraz RT @FourOverthrows: My prediction for the test series is 1-1. Both teams are almost evenly matched with New Zealand having a slight edge ov… 1 day ago ` My prediction for the test series is 1-1. Both teams are almost evenly matched with New Zealand having a slight edg… https://t.co/jC4CwlqNtd 1 day ago