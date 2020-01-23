Global  

Hair Club for Men founder -- and client -- Sy Sperling dies

Hair Club for Men founder -- and client -- Sy Sperling dies

Hair Club for Men founder -- and client -- Sy Sperling dies

Hair Club for Men founder Sy Sperling has died in Florida.

Sperling became famous in the 1980s for his ubiquitous commercials featuring before and after photos of his clients, ending with him proclaiming “I'm not only the Hair Club president but I'm also a client" as he showed a photo of his previously bald self.
Hair Club for Men founder -- and client -- Sy Sperling dies

PRESIDENT.

HE WAS ALSO ACLIENT.

THE FOUNDER OF HAIRCLUB FOR MEN HAS DIED.

SYSPERLING DIED YESTERDAY INBOCA RATON AFTER A LONGILLNESS.

SPERLING RETIRED IN2000 AFTER SELLING HIS BRANDTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM FOR$45 MILLION DOLLARS.SPERLING'S HAIR CLUB FOR KIDSPROGRAM PROVIDED HAIR FOR FREEFOR CHILDREN UNDER 18 WHO LOSTTHEIR HAIR FROM CHEMOTHERAPY.SPERLING WAS 78.PARENTS, YOU MIGHT WANT TOMARK THIS ON YOUR CALENDAR.THE PALM BEA



Hair Club for Men founder — and client — Sy Sperling dies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hair Club for Men founder Sy Sperling, famous for the TV commercials where...
