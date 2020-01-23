Hair Club for Men founder -- and client -- Sy Sperling dies now < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:33s - Published Hair Club for Men founder -- and client -- Sy Sperling dies Hair Club for Men founder Sy Sperling has died in Florida. Sperling became famous in the 1980s for his ubiquitous commercials featuring before and after photos of his clients, ending with him proclaiming “I'm not only the Hair Club president but I'm also a client" as he showed a photo of his previously bald self.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Hair Club for Men founder -- and client -- Sy Sperling dies PRESIDENT. HE WAS ALSO ACLIENT. THE FOUNDER OF HAIRCLUB FOR MEN HAS DIED. SYSPERLING DIED YESTERDAY INBOCA RATON AFTER A LONGILLNESS. SPERLING RETIRED IN2000 AFTER SELLING HIS BRANDTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM FOR$45 MILLION DOLLARS.SPERLING'S HAIR CLUB FOR KIDSPROGRAM PROVIDED HAIR FOR FREEFOR CHILDREN UNDER 18 WHO LOSTTHEIR HAIR FROM CHEMOTHERAPY.SPERLING WAS 78.PARENTS, YOU MIGHT WANT TOMARK THIS ON YOUR CALENDAR.THE PALM BEA







You Might Like



Tweets about this Al Pefley Hair Club for Men founder -- and client - Sy Sperling dies in Florida ⁦@CBS12⁩ https://t.co/Ka5rGoyIjm 2 minutes ago Ray G Aww...Sy Sperling, Founder of Hair Club for Men, Dies at 78 https://t.co/cKbwBNNKV3 7 minutes ago Colin Steele Sy Sperling, Founder of Hair Club for Men (and Also a Client), Dies at 78 https://t.co/SGHTx1Hz4R 7 minutes ago Magoo RT @AP: Hair Club for Men founder Sy Sperling, famous for his “I'm not only the Hair Club president but I'm also a client” TV commercials,… 8 minutes ago I Love Video Games Sy Sperling, Hair Club for Men founder and client, dies at 78 https://t.co/DRmnqZNUcz https://t.co/U0LgLur8wX 9 minutes ago meh 🤷‍♀️ RT @AugensteinWTOP: Hair Club for Men founder -- and client -- Sy Sperling dies https://t.co/A3NXOBu1Cj 11 minutes ago Virgilijus Card Sy Sperling, Founder of Hair Club for Men (and Also a Client), Dies at 78 https://t.co/o8l4HVzg0Q 12 minutes ago Edelmira Bartrum Sy Sperling, Founder of Hair Club for Men (and Also a Client), Dies at 78 https://t.co/mRgcLTJyvc 12 minutes ago