Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > For hailing Pakistan, woman sent to 14-day judicial remand | OneIndia News

For hailing Pakistan, woman sent to 14-day judicial remand | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
For hailing Pakistan, woman sent to 14-day judicial remand | OneIndia News

For hailing Pakistan, woman sent to 14-day judicial remand | OneIndia News

A woman who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA protest rally in Bengaluru hs been slapped with sedition charges and sent to 14-day judicial remand.

She snatched the microphone at the protest rally where AIMIM chief Owaisi was present and as he left the dais she started chanting Pak Zindabad but was stopped midway.

Owaisi turned back and rushed to stop her.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pro-Pak slogan at anti-CAA rally, woman sent to 14-day judicial remand | OneIndia News [Video]Pro-Pak slogan at anti-CAA rally, woman sent to 14-day judicial remand | OneIndia News

Woman raises pro-Pak slogan at Owaisi rally, sent to 14-day judicial remand; Waris Pathan sparks backlash with 'divisive' remark; BJP spokesperson shocks with dog slur against woman calling out..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:28Published

Sources: Pakistan to stay on FATF grey list, escapes new sanctions| OneIndia News [Video]Sources: Pakistan to stay on FATF grey list, escapes new sanctions| OneIndia News

PAK STAYS ON FATF GREY LIST. GAUHATI HC SAYS THAT LAND, BANK PAPERS CAN'T BE USED AS CITIZENSHIP PROOF. RAKESH MARIA SAYS LET PLANNED TO PROJECT 26/11 ATTACK AS HINDU TERROR.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.