For hailing Pakistan, woman sent to 14-day judicial remand | OneIndia News

A woman who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA protest rally in Bengaluru hs been slapped with sedition charges and sent to 14-day judicial remand.

She snatched the microphone at the protest rally where AIMIM chief Owaisi was present and as he left the dais she started chanting Pak Zindabad but was stopped midway.

Owaisi turned back and rushed to stop her.