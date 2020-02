Two people dead after shooting in Caldwell

10:00...STARTS NOW."THANKS FOR JOININGSIX ON YOUR SIDE --I'M DON NELSON.OUR TOP STORY ATTEN... AN UPDATE TOA STORY WE FIRSTBROUGHT YOU ASBREAKING NEWSONLINE... AND IN OUR5 O-CLOCKBROADCAST...TWO PEOPLE AREDEAD AND THREEMORE WERE INJUREDAFTER A SHOOTING INA SENIOR CITIZENAPARTMENTCOMPLEX NEAR AWALMART ON TENTHAND USTICK INCALDWELL.SIX ON YOUR SIDE'SSTEVE DENT JOINSUS LIVE WITH THESCENE WITH MOREDETAILS.

STEVEDON AT 4:16 THISAFTERNOON THECALDWELL POLICEDEPARTMENTRESPONDED TO ANACTIVE SHOOTERSITUATION AT THISAPARTMENTCOMPLEX BEHIND ME.THE POLICE AREN'TPROVIDING MANYDETAILS AT THIS TIMEBUT WE DO KNOWTHAT TWO PEOPLEHAVE DIEDINCLUDING THESHOOTERACCORDING TO THEIDAHO STATE POLICE.THREE MORE WEREINJURED INCLUDING ACALDWELL POLICEOFFICER.WHEN WE ARRIVEDIT WAS A VERY ACTIVESCENE AND ITREMAINS AN ACTIVESCENE ASAUTHORITIESATTEMPT TO FIGUREOUT WHATHAPPENED.WE DO KNOW THEINJURED POLICEOFFICER GOT SENTTO THE HOSPITAL BUTIS EXPECTED TORECOVER WITHMINOR INJURIES.WE DON'T KNOW THESTATUS OF THEOTHER TWO PEOPLEWHO WERE INJURED.THIS HAS BECOME ACRITICAL INCIDENTTASK FORCE CASEWHICH MEANS FOURDIFFERENT AGENCIESINCLUDING THECRIME LABS FROMCANYON COUNTYCALDWELL NAMPAAND THE IDAHOSTATE POLICE AREWORKING TOGETHERTO SORT OUT THETRAGIC EVENTS THATHAPPENED HERE INCALDWELL."THIS IS OBVIOUSLY ATRAGEDY..A CALLTHAT COMES IN...SOI'D ASK THAT PEOPLEBE SENSITIVE TO THEFAMILIES OF WHAT ISGOING ON.

AGAIN A TRAGIC, TRAGIC CALL AND WE ARE JUST IN THE PRELIMINARY STATUS OF THAT INVESTIGATION." RESIDENTS WHO LIVE IN THE PORTSTEWART APARTMENTS HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO RETURN TO THEIR HOMES AND CANYON COUNTY SHERIFF KIERAN DONAHUE TOLD US HE DOESN'T THINK THEY WILL BE ABLE TO TONIGHT. THE SHERIFF ALSO TOLD US IT'S A STABLE SITUATION AND THE PUBLIC ISN'T IN ANY DANGER BUT THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WE EXPECT TO LEARN MORE DETAILS TOMORROW.