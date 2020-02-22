Mom and Baby Moose Snackin' on a Pumpkin

Global  

Occurred on February 20, 2020 / Wasilla, Alaska, USA Info from Licensor: "On Thursday, February 20, 2020, I was sitting on the couch watching tv and I heard my dog barking at something and then heard a noise on the front porch.

I then got up and looked out the door to see these two moose standing there and I knew they were there for the pumpkin.

Every year I save the pumpkin from Halloween for the moose to eat, they love them.

I then came back into the house to grab my phone and proceeded to record them eating it until they had finished."

