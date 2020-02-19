Global  

Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President's arrival

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:03s
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President's arrival

Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President's arrival

Artists rehearse at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit.

This is part of the preparation for 'Namaste Trump' event on 24th February.

US President Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump.

US President along with PM Modi will attend a mega event at Motera stadium.

Earlier helicopters were used to take stock of the situation.

A 22-km long roadshow has been organised from airport till Motera stadium.

The US President will be on a two-day visit to India starting 24th February.
