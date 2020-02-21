'If anyone is hurt..': AIMIM's Waris Pathan retracts '15 crore vs 100' remark

Global  

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan took back his '15 crore vs 100' remark.

Waris had earlier given a controversial statement in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.

He said, “News related to me has been showcased in media as if I am an anti-national, or I am against Hindu religion.” He added, “My statement is being twisted to target and defame me and my party due to a political conspiracy.

However, I take back my words if they hurt anyone and apologise for the same.”
Karnataka: Case registered against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for '15 crore Muslims' remark

A case has been registered in Karnataka's Kalaburagi against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Indian Express


Remember what happened in Gujarat: BJP MLC to Waris Pathan

Hitting out at AIMIM leader Waris Pathan over his '15 crore Muslims can be heavy on 100 crore'...
IndiaTimes - Published


AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan are facing flak from all quarters. While Owaisi is facing fire from political parties after a student raised pro-Pakistan slogans at his event, Waris..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:25Published

