'If anyone is hurt..': AIMIM's Waris Pathan retracts '15 crore vs 100' remark

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan took back his '15 crore vs 100' remark.

Waris had earlier given a controversial statement in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.

He said, “News related to me has been showcased in media as if I am an anti-national, or I am against Hindu religion.” He added, “My statement is being twisted to target and defame me and my party due to a political conspiracy.

However, I take back my words if they hurt anyone and apologise for the same.”