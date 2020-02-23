Global  

MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis

MSNBC on-air talent are under fire for remarks referencing Nazism when discussing Bernie Sanders.

Chris Matthews Compares Bernie Sanders’ Victory in Nevada to Fall of France to Nazis

Chris Matthews Compares Bernie Sanders’ Victory in Nevada to Fall of France to NazisMSNBC’s Chris Matthews is facing criticism after he compared Bernie Sanders’ strong performance...
The Wrap - Published

‘Like Out-of-Touch Aristocrats’: MSNBC Analyst Calls Out Democratic Establishment, Chris Matthews After Bernie Nevada Win

Time editor-at-large and MSNBC political analyst *Anand Giridharadas* went on a tear this morning...
Mediaite - Published


BillSha02987349

Bill Sharp RT @onlytruthnfacts: #FakeNews @MSNBC finally gets it right. Says a #Bernie2020 win would be like the fall of France to Nazis. We would be… 14 minutes ago

Jeffrey02370272

Trash America Party or Republican Party Where's the THRILL UP HIS LEG Now? MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire for Nazi Comparison | https://t.co/F9FjTES1uU… https://t.co/UYBxq3f5oF 29 minutes ago

empresario503

E. Ramos RT @jvgraz: Over/under on the number of days before an @MSNBC pundit openly calls for Bernie's death on-air: 9 1/2. https://t.co/iRoG8JfQRW 46 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Under Fire for Nazi Comparison https://t.co/EBRCW0mnST 54 minutes ago

nationdivided

Dwayne Moore Even the Democrats know how dangerous @BernieSanders is @MSNBC's Chris Matthews @HardballChris now under pressure t… https://t.co/dCe8B65TUf 1 hour ago

Covfefe_Bitches

Jess ❤️ Love My President! ❤️ Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @sailinjackvip: It just never ever stops. Trump is making Fake News go insane! Love it! 'MSNBC’s Chris Matthews is under fire after comp… 1 hour ago

One_News_Page

One News Page MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis: https://t.co/osaD7kHg4w #BernieSanders 2 hours ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#WorldNews Story: MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire for Nazi Comparison #News": https://t.co/N64gm6Jx0G 2 hours ago

