Bill Sharp RT @onlytruthnfacts: #FakeNews @MSNBC finally gets it right. Says a #Bernie2020 win would be like the fall of France to Nazis. We would be… 14 minutes ago

Trash America Party or Republican Party Where's the THRILL UP HIS LEG Now? MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire for Nazi Comparison | https://t.co/F9FjTES1uU… https://t.co/UYBxq3f5oF 29 minutes ago

E. Ramos RT @jvgraz: Over/under on the number of days before an @MSNBC pundit openly calls for Bernie's death on-air: 9 1/2. https://t.co/iRoG8JfQRW 46 minutes ago

DSMWcom MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Under Fire for Nazi Comparison https://t.co/EBRCW0mnST 54 minutes ago

Dwayne Moore Even the Democrats know how dangerous @BernieSanders is @MSNBC's Chris Matthews @HardballChris now under pressure t… https://t.co/dCe8B65TUf 1 hour ago

Jess ❤️ Love My President! ❤️ Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @sailinjackvip: It just never ever stops. Trump is making Fake News go insane! Love it! 'MSNBC’s Chris Matthews is under fire after comp… 1 hour ago

One News Page MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis: https://t.co/osaD7kHg4w #BernieSanders 2 hours ago