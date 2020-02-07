Downtown Mpls. Business Owners Speak Out After Deadly Shooting Overnight 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:31s - Published Downtown Mpls. Business Owners Speak Out After Deadly Shooting Overnight The shooting has left neighboring businesses worried that not much is changing when it comes to downtown violence, Liz Collin reports (2:31). WCCO 4 News At 10 - February 23, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Arrest made in lunch hour murder outside Royal Farms Arena Baltimore City Police on Friday announced an arrest in a January 15 deadly shooting, that took place in broad daylight outside the Royal Farms Arena. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:15Published 2 weeks ago