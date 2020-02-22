Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > High Ground movie

High Ground movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
High Ground movie

High Ground movie

High Ground movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After fighting in the First World War as a sniper, Travis, now a policeman in the vast empty spaces of Northern Australia, loses control of an operation that results in the massacre of an Indigenous tribe.

When his superiors insist on burying the truth, Travis leaves in disgust, only to be forced back twelve years later to hunt down Baywara, an Aboriginal warrior whose attacks on new settlers are causing havoc.

When Travis, now a bounty hunter, recruits as his tracker the young mission-raised Gutjuk, the only known survivor of the carnage, memories threaten to resurface and turn the white man from hunter into the hunted.

Set in the 1930s, ‘High Ground’ is inspired by true events.

A frontier western about colonial violence and misunderstandings that deeply resonates in today’s Australia – and indeed all over the world – the film explores the nature of loyalty and the ability to distinguish freely between right and wrong, in opposition to the dogmas of the age in which you live.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Simon Baker Premieres New Movie 'High Ground' at Berlin Film Festival 2020

Simon Baker flashes a handsome smirk as he arrives at the premiere of High Ground on Sunday evening...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OY62kaSLOWWhF9W

くろねこ RT @JustJared: Simon Baker looks so handsome at the Berlin premiere of his new movie "High Ground:" https://t.co/yQ3e2jjzLX 6 minutes ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Simon Baker Premieres New Movie 'High Ground' at Berlin Film Festival 2020 21 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #Baker Simon Baker Premieres New Movie ‘High Ground’ at Berlin Film Festival 2020 https://t.co/MaJiBvq6Hk 2 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #Baker Simon Baker Premieres New Movie ‘High Ground’ at Berlin Film Festival 2020 https://t.co/MaJiBvq6Hk 2 hours ago

fong_janet

janet fong RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #Baker Simon Baker Premieres New Movie ‘High Ground’ at Berlin Film Festival 2020 https://t.co/pORz0gCaES 2 hours ago

NivoStars

🌟🌟 Simon Baker Premieres New Movie ‘High Ground’ at Berlin Film Festival 2020 https://t.co/tf39iEo728 3 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #Baker Simon Baker Premieres New Movie ‘High Ground’ at Berlin Film Festival 2020 https://t.co/pORz0gCaES 4 hours ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Simon Baker Premieres New Movie ‘High Ground’ at Berlin Film Festival 2020 https://t.co/osZtAGjLwI https://t.co/ghwb7U81J7 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

High Ground movie clip - Burnt forest walk [Video]High Ground movie clip - Burnt forest walk

High Ground movie clip -Burnt forest walk Plot synopsis: 1919. After fighting in WWI as a sniper Travis, now a Policeman in the vast empty spaces of northern Australia, loses control of an operation..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:28Published

High Ground Movie clip - Meeting around fire [Video]High Ground Movie clip - Meeting around fire

High Ground Movie clip - Meeting around fire Plot synopsis: 1919. After fighting in WWI as a sniper Travis, now a Policeman in the vast empty spaces of northern Australia, loses control of an..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.