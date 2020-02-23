Global  

Ravi Pujari

Ravi Pujari
Gangster Ravi Pujari brought to India, will be produced before court today

Wanted gangster Ravi Pujari, who was arrested in South Africa was brought to India on the intervening...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNAHinduZee NewsIndian Express


Ravi Pujari arrested in South Africa, extradited

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari has been arrested in South Africa and being brought to India by a team...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •HinduIndian Express



