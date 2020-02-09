Global  

Italy cuts Carnival short over coronavirus spike

Italy cuts Carnival short over coronavirus spike

Italy cuts Carnival short over coronavirus spike

Fears mounted on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world, after sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

Venice also had to cancel the last two days of carnival.

Libby Hogan reports.
Europe Confronts Coronavirus as Italy Battles an Eruption of Cases

CASALPUSTERLENGO, Italy — Europe confronted its first major outbreak of the coronavirus as an...
Seattle Times - Published


