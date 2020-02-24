No Coronavirues Patients In Al

This morning, we expect to learn more information after a plan to bring cononavirus patients to alabama was cancelled.

<hodges says:"richard shelby says he's not in support of this and this will not happen, these people will not be transported here as a fallback facility."

> calhoun county commissioner tim hodges.

He says senator shelby said the plan is no longer happening.

This morning, state leaders will join calhoun county leaders to discuss these changes after the announcement was made saturday to bring coronavirus patients to a quarantine center in anniston.

Waay 31's rodneya ross is live with what state leaders are saying about the quarantine and what people who live in huntsville think about it too.

Senator richard shelby tweeted on sunday that he talked to president donald trump and it was decided victims would not come here to alabama.

Governor kay ivey weighed in as well saying that the use of a federal emergency management agency center in anniston was only ever quote "a back-up plan."

She also said it appeared the notice sent to the state about victims being transported appeared to be sent quote "inadvertently, and perhaps prematurely."

The united states department of health and human services also issued a statement that the facility would only be used if backup facilities in other states couldn't handle the patients from the diamond princess cruise ship who tested positive for the coronavirus but weren't showing any symptoms. we talked to some people in huntsville about their feelings on patients being so close to home.

Zach o'donnel, lives in huntsville "they got to build it somewhere.

It's better to have it than not have it," others told us they're concerned with infected patients coming to alabama when there have not been any cases here yet.

Once we learn about the outcome of the meeting this morning -- we'll make sure to update you.

Reporting live in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news.