Vanessa Bryant Thanks Soccer Star For Tribute to Late Daughter Gianna The grieving wife and mother took to Instagram to share a tattoo inked on Sydney Leroux Dwyer.

The 29-year-old, who shares the same jersey number as Bryant's late daughter, tattooed the number two in her honor.

Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Gianna and her father, Kobe Bryant, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in January.

Bryant's Instagram post came hours before the public Celebration of Life honoring all of the victims who died in the tragic crash.
