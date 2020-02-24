Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Laura Whitmore confirms summer Love Island return

Laura Whitmore confirms summer Love Island return

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Laura Whitmore confirms summer Love Island return

Laura Whitmore confirms summer Love Island return

Laura Whitmore confirms summer Love Island return The first-ever winter series of the ITV2 dating show came to a close last night with Paige Turley and Finn Tapp winning the £50,000, and a whole new batch of Islanders look set to return to Majorca for the summer series later in 2020.

Speaking on the final, host Laura said: She added: She also revealed applications are open for those who want to try to find love on the show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Laura Whitmore confirms Love Island will return in the summer https://t.co/9ta3SRLrr2 https://t.co/RMXvFgOWSd 3 hours ago

goss_ie

Goss.ie Laura Whitmore confirms future of Love Island https://t.co/kXaaKPIgZM https://t.co/VQlY35c5ha 5 hours ago

tvseriesbili

TV Series here Love Island’s Laura Whitmore confirms series is returning this summer after 'crisis talks' . #News #LoveIsland… https://t.co/mxpgQ0mHIf 7 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Laura Whitmore confirms summer Love Island return #LauraWhitmore #LoveIsland #PaigeTurley #FinnTapp https://t.co/3HqYDD31u4 7 hours ago

en_iyisi_burda

News-and-Spoilers Love Island’s Laura Whitmore confirms series is returning this summer after 'crisis talks' . #News #LoveIsland… https://t.co/baDxMlbSSf 8 hours ago

WomanSBuzz

WomansBuzz Love Island: Laura Whitmore confirms show WILL return in the summer https://t.co/MXTu2qfGLh 8 hours ago

henson40

Susan From Discover on Google https://t.co/4ObozEEL8I 8 hours ago

henson49_50

@henson40_extention From Discover on Google https://t.co/LlQpmVBeEO 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Love Island Return Confirmed For Summer 2020 [Video]Love Island Return Confirmed For Summer 2020

Love Island Return Confirmed For Summer 2020

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:03Published

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp win Love Island [Video]Paige Turley and Finn Tapp win Love Island

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have won 'Love Island' and have decided to share the £50,000 prize.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.