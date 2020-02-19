Coronavirus Fears Have Left Chinatown Deserted

Monica Lo A 27-day incubation period means many people have left their quarantine far too early. It’s time to prepare.… https://t.co/nkQ9pQGJ0B 8 hours ago

Ronald Lynn White .@realDonaldTrump Your narrow focus on Trump, first, last, and always has left the U.S. vulnerable to a viral pande… https://t.co/askS3gLtyO 14 hours ago

Rita RT @MedicalScitech: Two former Japan cruise ship passengers die » https://t.co/sW0KwaDW32 Two elderly former passengers from the #coronavir… 4 days ago

Q*T*Meng💕ᴹᴬᴵᴺE / ᴬʳᴹᴸ💟 RT @panaynewsdotnet: Two former passengers of the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess have died, local media reported Thursday, as fears m… 4 days ago

Panay News Two former passengers of the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess have died, local media reported Thursday, as fear… https://t.co/bZ2E3A4MLq 4 days ago

じょにー RT @AFP: Two elderly former passengers from the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess have died, Japanese authorities said, as fears mount f… 5 days ago

じょにー RT @AFP: #UPDATE Two former passengers of the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess have died, local media report, as fears mount about thos… 5 days ago