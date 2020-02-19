Global  

Coronavirus Fears Have Left Chinatown Deserted

Struggling businesses got a little boost Monday night, but there are fears that some businesses could have to close altogether.

CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
0
Pelosi tours San Francisco's Chinatown in attempt to ease fears of coronavirus

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made a visit to San Francisco’s Chinatown on Monday to...
FOXNews.com - Published


lobese

Monica Lo A 27-day incubation period means many people have left their quarantine far too early. It’s time to prepare.… https://t.co/nkQ9pQGJ0B 8 hours ago

RonaldLynnWhit1

Ronald Lynn White .@realDonaldTrump Your narrow focus on Trump, first, last, and always has left the U.S. vulnerable to a viral pande… https://t.co/askS3gLtyO 14 hours ago

RITAYULY

Rita RT @MedicalScitech: Two former Japan cruise ship passengers die » https://t.co/sW0KwaDW32 Two elderly former passengers from the #coronavir… 4 days ago

mengpalangga

Q*T*Meng💕ᴹᴬᴵᴺE / ᴬʳᴹᴸ💟 RT @panaynewsdotnet: Two former passengers of the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess have died, local media reported Thursday, as fears m… 4 days ago

panaynewsdotnet

Panay News Two former passengers of the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess have died, local media reported Thursday, as fear… https://t.co/bZ2E3A4MLq 4 days ago

27GBR23

じょにー RT @AFP: Two elderly former passengers from the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess have died, Japanese authorities said, as fears mount f… 5 days ago

27GBR23

じょにー RT @AFP: #UPDATE Two former passengers of the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess have died, local media report, as fears mount about thos… 5 days ago

andyS_64

Proud EU citizen. Always. 🐟 🇪🇺 RT @BangkokPostNews: TOKYO - Two elderly former passengers from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess died on Thursday, Japanese author… 5 days ago


Speaker Pelosi Visits SF's Chinatown To Show Support Amid Coronavirus Fears [Video]Speaker Pelosi Visits SF's Chinatown To Show Support Amid Coronavirus Fears

Andria Borba reports on Rep. Nancy Pelosi paying visit to San Francisco's Chinatown to allay fears over coronavirus (2-24-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:12Published

Mayor Walsh Eats Lunch In Chinatown To Help Ease Coronavirus Fears [Video]Mayor Walsh Eats Lunch In Chinatown To Help Ease Coronavirus Fears

While there has only been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Massachusetts, fears of the virus have hurt restaurants in Chinatown. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:04Published

